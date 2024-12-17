Brooks racked up eight tackles (six solo) and recovered one fumble during Miami's 20-12 loss to the Texans in Week 15.
Brooks missed just one snap on defense versus the Texans, continuing to handle an every-down role. The veteran linebacker's consistent ability to rack up stops makes him a high-floor fantasy asset in IDP formats, though with only 2.0 sacks across 14 appearances, Brooks admittedly doesn't boast an exceptionally high ceiling. He'll work to keep up his momentum versus San Francisco on Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Another nine-tackle outing•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Nets nine stops in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Another impressive outing in win•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Team-high 12 tackles vs. Vegas•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Leads way with 11 tackles•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Steady in road loss•