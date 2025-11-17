Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Monster performance in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks recorded 20 total tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 16-13 overtime win over the Commanders.
Brooks' 20 total tackles are the most recorded by any player in a single game this season, and he's now logged double-digit stops in three of his last four outings. The Texas Tech product leads the NFL with 125 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble through the Dolphins' first 11 games this season. He's expected to remain a valuable IDP option following Miami's Week 12 bye.
