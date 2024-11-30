Brooks registered nine tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in Thursday's Week 13 defeat against the Packers.
Brooks' tackle total was tied for second on Miami in the loss. The linebacker has been a reliable defensive presence this season, recording at least seven tackles in 10 straight games. Brooks effort Thursday pushed him up to 104 stops on the season, marking the fourth straight year he's reached triple digits in that category.
