Brooks produced nine total tackles (six solo), a pass defensed and a forced fumble during Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Colts.

Brooks was able to register at least nine takedowns for the fourth straight game and seventh time overall this season. The linebacker was also able to strip Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in the first quarter, but offensive lineman Dalton Tucker was able to jump on the loose ball. Brooks is now up to 84 total tackles (38 solo) while also adding two passes defensed and a forced fumble over nine contests to open the 2026 season.