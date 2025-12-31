Brooks (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's practice report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Brooks sustained a hamstring injury during the Dolphins' Week 17 win over the Buccaneers. The NFL's leading tackler was spotted working with trainers during Wednesday's practice but did not participate in scrimmage reps, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. Brooks will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots.