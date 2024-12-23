Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is optimistic about Brooks' (quadriceps/knee) status for Sunday's game against the Browns, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brooks had to exit this past Sunday's game against the 49ers with a pair of injuries, but he did actually re-enter the outing late in the fourth quarter. The fifth-year linebacker is still questionable for Miami's Week 17 matchup, but McDaniel's optimism bodes well for the starter. More information should be revealed on his condition in the coming days as the Dolphins ramp up practice.