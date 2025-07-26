Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Past wrist injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks (wrist) participated in Friday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Brooks underwent offseason surgery on his right wrist, and he has recovered enough to be given the green light to practice. The 2020 first-round pick was able to play in all 17 regular-season games last year despite battling through lingering knee and quad injuries and finished with 143 tackles (86 solo), including 3.0 sacks, six pass defenses and two fumble recoveries. Brooks is entering the second year of a three-year, $26.25 million contract that he signed with the Dolphins in March of 2024.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Undergoes wrist surgery•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Finishes as team tackle leader•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Nine tackles vs. Cleveland•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Will be able to play Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Estimated as limited participant•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Could be available Week 17•