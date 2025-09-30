Brooks recorded 18 tackles (15 solo) during Monday's 27-21 win versus the Jets.

Miami's defense and Brooks were only on the field for 57 snaps in Week 4, but that didn't stop him from compiling his best single-game tackle total since Week 18 of the 2021 season (20). He now has 44 tackles (28 solo) through the first four games of the campaign, putting him on a pace to eclipse the 184 total tackles he tallied that same year. He is an elite IDP option going into a Week 5 matchup at Carolina.