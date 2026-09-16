Brooks finished with nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Raiders.

The Dolphins had trouble getting things going in Week 1. However, Brooks played well, finishing third on his team in total tackles behind Chris Johnson and Jacob Rodriguez. The 28-year-old is coming off a quality 2025 campaign, amassing 183 total tackles, one less than his career high of 184, adding 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He agreed to a three-year extension with the Dolphins in July 2026.