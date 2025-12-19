Brooks (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks participated in practice for the first time this week, Friday, in a limited fashion. He will have a chance to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. The 28-year-old has 155 tackles (88 solo), including 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in 14 games this season. Willie Gay will likely get more reps behind Tyrel Dodson if Brooks is unable to play.