Brooks (quadriceps/knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the 49ers.
Brooks picked up a pair of injuries in the second half Sunday, exiting the contest with a quadriceps issue as well as a knee injury. The linebacker compiled seven total tackles (four solo), including a sack, before leaving the game.
