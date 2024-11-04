Brooks recorded seven tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 30-27 loss at Buffalo.
Brooks was on the field for all of the Dolphins' defensive snaps in Week 9, and he managed at least seven tackles for his sixth straight game. He'll profile as a solid IDP option for Week 10 when Miami takes on the Rams.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Notches nine tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Seven tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Logs seven tackles in victory•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Double-digit stops in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Logs nine tackles vs. Seahawks•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Key contributor in loss•