Brooks registered 13 tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks, during the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

For a second-straight week, Brooks registered double-digit tackles while leading the Dolphins in that category. The 2020 first-rounder has recorded at least 14 combined tackles in three of the first five games of the regular season, and his 57 tackles leads the NFL. He'll look to add to his total in Week 6 against a Chargers team that will be without rookie running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) and potentially multiple starters on the offensive line.