Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Team-high 12 tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks recorded 12 tackles (six solo) in the Dolphins' win over the Bills on Sunday.
Brooks' dozen tackles easily paced the Dolphins and marked his fifth time this season recording double-digit stops. Brooks entered Week 10 with an NFL-high 93 tackles, and he's now up to 105 tackles (61 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery across 10 contests.
