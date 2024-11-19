Brooks finished Sunday's 34-19 win over the Raiders with 12 tackles (eight solo).
Brooks has now logged at least 11 combined tackles in two consecutive games and has reached that mark three times during the regular season. Brooks has played every single defensive snap, and he is up to 85 tackles (49 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Leads way with 11 tackles•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Steady in road loss•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Notches nine tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Seven tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Logs seven tackles in victory•
-
Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks: Double-digit stops in loss•