Brooks (quadriceps/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against Cleveland.
Brooks was injured in the second half of Sunday's win over the 49ers and wasn't able to return. He was listed as a limited practice participant throughout this week, but he appears set to suit up Sunday. Brooks has already recorded 128 tackles this season, marking his fourth straight campaign reaching the triple-digit mark.
