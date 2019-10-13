Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Benched in loss
Rosen completed 15 of 25 passes for 85 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 17-16 loss to Washington. He was benched during the game, but head coach Brian Flores announced after the game that Rosen remains the starter, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.
Rosen was knocked around in a battle of winless teams, taking five sacks in abbreviated duty. When he was able to deliver the ball, the results were poor as he tried to force a pair of passes past the defense only to have them intercepted. The sophomore quarterback now has five interceptions to go with just one touchdown on the season and is averaging a measly 5.2 yards per attempt. Though he's penciled in for the start in Week 7, a dangerous Bills defense looms.
