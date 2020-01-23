GM Chris Grier said the Dolphins haven't given up on Rosen's development, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Grier makes a reasonable point about Rosen being held back by coaching changes, including three different offensive coordinators at UCLA and three more through two seasons in the NFL. Even so, teams expect to see a basic level of competence from their players, and Rosen failed to deliver that for both the 2018 Cardinals and 2019 Dolphins. Grier may believe there's still hope for Rosen to succeed in the NFL, but that probably won't stop the GM from using an early draft pick on another quarterback. With Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract through 2020, the Dolphins should at least have some level of discussion about moving on from Rosen.