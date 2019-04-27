Rosen was traded to the Dolphins on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It was clear from the time Arizona picked Kyler Murray at No.1 overall that Rosen's time with the Cardinals was nearing an end. The only question was what Arizona's asking price would be. The Dolphins were able to maneuver around in the second round and ultimately got their quarterback of the future by shipping the 62nd pick to the Cardinals. As for Rosen, he gets to start anew after a disastrous rookie season where he was surrounded by lackluster talent in a clunky system. Rosen now gets to compete with Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami and figures to take over the starting job at some point in 2019.

