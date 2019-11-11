Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Entrenched as No. 2 option
Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Dolphins' starting quarterback for the "foreseeable future," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rosen's position as Miami's backup quarterback looks set in stone for the time being, with Fitzpatrick now having led the team to consecutive victories. Of course, Fitzpatrick is a notoriously streaky signal-caller with a propensity to dazzle for a time before eventually falling back to earth, so it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if Rosen gets another chance under center later this season. It does appear, however, that the 22-year-old's odds of getting another start are now entirely in Fitzpatrick's hands.
