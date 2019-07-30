Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Falling behind in QB battle
Coach Brian Flores said Rosen has fallen behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. "From a quarterback standpoint, it's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores said Tuesday.
Flores and the Dolphins' beat writers are in agreement about Fitzpatrick being the better quarterback through the offseason program and the first week of training camp. Rosen has time to sway the decision, but he's playing from behind in a competition for the Week 1 start. He still has excellent odds to take snaps at some point this season, as the Dolphins appear to be in the first year of a major rebuild
