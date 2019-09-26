Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Full practice Thursday
Rosen (elbow) practiced in full Thursday.
Rosen is listed with an elbow injury, but he doesn't appear significantly hindered by the issue or in danger of missing any time. The 22-year-old signal-caller is on track to make a second consecutive start under center Week 4, when he'll face off against the Chargers. The Dolphins have scored only one receiving touchdown through three contests, so Rosen will remain off the fantasy radar until such time as Miami's offense manages to achieve some consistency.
More News
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Nursing elbow injury•
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Getting another start•
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Has rough day versus Dallas•
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Slated to start Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Splits starting reps in practice•
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Struggles in Week 2 garbage time•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...