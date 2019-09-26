Play

Rosen (elbow) practiced in full Thursday.

Rosen is listed with an elbow injury, but he doesn't appear significantly hindered by the issue or in danger of missing any time. The 22-year-old signal-caller is on track to make a second consecutive start under center Week 4, when he'll face off against the Chargers. The Dolphins have scored only one receiving touchdown through three contests, so Rosen will remain off the fantasy radar until such time as Miami's offense manages to achieve some consistency.

