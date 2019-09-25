Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Getting another start
Rosen (hand) will start Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Rosen finished with an ugly stat line -- 46.2 completion percentage, 5.1 YPA -- in his first start for Miami, but he actually put together some nice drives prior to halftime in Dallas. Naturally, the Dolphins only got six points out of it, settling for two field goals, a missed field goal and a red-zone fumble by Kenyan Drake. The team then failed to get anything going after the break, ultimately losing 31-6. Rosen still doesn't have much help around him, but it at least seems his hand injury from last week isn't serious.
