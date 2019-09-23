Rosen was being evaluated for a hand injury toward the end of Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys, according to Chris Perkins of The Athletic.

Rosen was checked out for an unrelated injury earlier in the game, and though he returned to the contest, he seemingly suffered another ailment in the latter stages. The second-year quarterback looked capable at times but faced a difficult matchup against a solid defensive unit and finished averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt. Rosen will be evaluated in the coming days, but he would carry minimal fantasy value in next Sunday's home matchup with the Chargers even if he is cleared of potential injuries.