Though Rosen has been working toward closing the gap in the Dolphins' QB competition, he remains behind Ryan Fitzpatrick on the team's posted depth chart, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rosen has built some positive momentum after a good performance in practice last week, but he's yet to supplant Fitzpatrick. "I've seen a lot of improvement from a lot of guys. He's one of them, but he's still got a long way to go. By no means are we anointing him or crowning him," coach Brian Flores said of Rosen. In any case, this remains a position battle worth tracking and even if Rosen doesn't overtake Fitzpatrick before Week 1, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has a good chance to take snaps at some point this coming season, with the Dolphins seemingly in a rebuilding mode.