Coach Brian Flores suggested Rosen will serve as Miami's starting quarterback for the rest of the season, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Flores referred to the QB situation as "settled", noting that Rosen has already improved and will have the opportunity to continue doing so. The second-year pro gets a favorable matchup Week 6, with the Dolphins hosting a Washington team that's given up 8.0 yards per pass attempt (23rd) and 13 passing TDs (32nd).