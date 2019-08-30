Rosen will begin the season as Ryan Fitzpatrick's backup, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Both Rosen and Fitzpatrick were held out of Thursday's preseason finale, meaning coach Brian Flores made his decision based on the Dolphins first three exhibitions. Rosen fared modestly in those outings, completing 28 of 45 passes for 352 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He'll thus have to wait for the magic to wear off Fitzpatrick before making his first regular-season appearance as a Dolphin.

