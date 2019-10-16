Ryan Fitzpatrick will replace Rosen as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Speaking to the media after Sunday's 17-16 loss to Washington, coach Brian Flores said Rosen would retain the starting job. Flores apparently changed his mind at some point thereafter, perhaps when he saw the film from the Week 6 loss. In any case, it won't come as any surprise if Rosen gets another chance as the starter later this season.