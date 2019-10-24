Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Neck injury surfaces
Rosen was limited in Thursday's practice due to a neck injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Rosen didn't take the field Week 7 versus Buffalo, so his neck issue appears to have been sustained during practice. The second-year pro is set to work as the backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Steelers on Monday, assuming full health. It's encouraging that Rosen wasn't held out of Thursday's practice entirely, but if he were forced to miss any time Jake Rudock would be a candidate to be called up from the practice squad.
