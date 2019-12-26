Coach Brian Flores said Thursday that he isn't considering playing Rosen during Sunday's season-finale against the Patriots, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Flores shot down the concept of giving Ryan Fitzpatrick the start and then handing the reigns over to Rosen, saying he intends to "stick to what we've been doing," per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. A decision to have Fitzpatrick finish the season under center wouldn't come as much of a surprise, considering the veteran's recent quality of play, though it would mean Rosen won't get another shot to prove himself in game-action during the 2019 campaign. With Fitzpatrick and Rosen both still under contract for the 2020 season, and the Dolphins a strong candidate to address the quarterback position in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, Rosen's standing in Miami is looking murky heading into the offseason.