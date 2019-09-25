Rosen was a full participant in practice Wednesday but is listed with an elbow injury, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rosen was evaluated for an injury during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys, but he retook the field without missing many snaps and doesn't appear in danger of missing time. The second-year quarterback is preparing for another start under center versus the Chargers in Week 4, and will work to log a more successful day moving Miami's offense. The Dolphins scored only six points - two field goals - in Rosen's first start, as he compiled just a 46.2 completion percentage and 5.1 YPA.