Rosen could be traded within the next week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Dolphins reportedly have fielded some inquiries, perhaps benefiting from positive updates on Rosen coming out of training camp. It's even been suggested that Rosen could start out ahead of Tua Tagovailoa for the No. 2 quarterback job, but that obviously becomes a moot point if the 2018 first-round pick is traded to his third NFL team in as many years.