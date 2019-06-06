Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Outplayed by Fitzmagic
Rosen has been outplayed by Ryan Fitzpatrick during practices open to the media, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Fitzpatrick has also been the one to open practices with the starters, though it sounds like Rosen is at least getting a chance to mix in. The more important stage of this quarterback battle will take place in August, and a rebuilding team would be wise to lean toward Rosen if it's a close call. Even if he doesn't win the Week 1 job, the 22-year-old figures to get starts at some point in 2019.
