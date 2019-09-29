Rosen completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 180 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers.

Facing a difficult matchup, Rosen completed an impressive 71 percent of his passes while averaging a respectable 7.5 yards per attempt. He threw a nifty 34-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker in the first quarter and took his team into halftime down just seven, only to fade in the second half, during which the Dolphins mustered just 37 yards of offense. Rosen showed no signs of the elbow issue that bothered him throughout the week and will have time to rest over the bye before facing the Redskins at home on Oct. 13.