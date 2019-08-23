Coach Brian Flores said Friday that Rosen's strong play during Thursday's preseason win over the Jaguars has made it "harder" to decide the Week 1 starter, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Rosen relieved Ryan Fitzpatrick under center Thursday after the veteran logged three quarters of offensive struggles, and immediately made the most of his opportunity. The 22-year-old led a 99-yard touchdown drive and made a number of impressive plays using both his arms and legs, showcasing physical talent and savvy decision making. Fitzpatrick still seems to be the favorite to start Week 1, but Rosen has spent the preseason gaining momentum and could prevent the veteran the luxury of a long leash during the regular season.