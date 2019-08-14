Rosen worked with the first team for the entirety of Wednesday's practice joint practice with the Buccaneers, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Coach Brian Flores explained that because Ryan Fitzpatrick had spent all of Tuesday's practice with the first team, he wanted Rosen to get a day's worth of reps against the "exotic looks" of Tampa Bay's defense. Still, Rosen has operated behind the veteran Fitzpatrick since the start of training camp and it's notable to see the second-year pro earn full practice with the starting offense. Rosen looked solid during Thursday's preseason win over the Falcons, leading three scoring drives while completing 13 of 20 pass attempts for 191 yards and one interception.