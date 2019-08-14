Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Plentiful first-team reps
Rosen worked with the first team for the entirety of Wednesday's practice joint practice with the Buccaneers, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Coach Brian Flores explained that because Ryan Fitzpatrick had spent all of Tuesday's practice with the first team, he wanted Rosen to get a day's worth of reps against the "exotic looks" of Tampa Bay's defense. Still, Rosen has operated behind the veteran Fitzpatrick since the start of training camp and it's notable to see the second-year pro earn full practice with the starting offense. Rosen looked solid during Thursday's preseason win over the Falcons, leading three scoring drives while completing 13 of 20 pass attempts for 191 yards and one interception.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drake in boot; Ballage rising?
Kenyan Drake is reportedly in a walking boot. Chris Towers looks at what that means for both...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Samuel rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
The latest injuries, news, and notes
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we head into preseason...
-
Luck falls in latest 10-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Andrew Luck's injury status and the impact it has for him in our latest...
-
Fantasy football tiers: TE strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Drafting the perfect Zero-WR team
Heath Cummings takes a look at a Zero WR approach to Fantasy drafts.