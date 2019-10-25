Rosen (neck) practiced in full Friday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

One week removed from losing the starting job to veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Rosen is tending to a neck injury, which resulted in a limited listing on Thursday's injury report. After a full session Friday, Rosen is ready to resume his role as a backup, for the time being, at least. Fitzpatrick notoriously runs hot and cold, so his next stretch of play in the latter area likely will force coach Brian Flores to turn to Rosen yet again.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories