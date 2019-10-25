Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Returns to full participation
Rosen (neck) practiced in full Friday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
One week removed from losing the starting job to veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Rosen is tending to a neck injury, which resulted in a limited listing on Thursday's injury report. After a full session Friday, Rosen is ready to resume his role as a backup, for the time being, at least. Fitzpatrick notoriously runs hot and cold, so his next stretch of play in the latter area likely will force coach Brian Flores to turn to Rosen yet again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Stream Brate
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including a surprising...
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...