Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Scheduled to play Thursday
Rosen is likely to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Saints, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
This might be taken as a hint that Rosen won't get the Week 1 start, but coach Brian Flores insists he still hasn't made a decision between the second-year pro or Ryan Fitzpatrick, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. Flores may want to use Thursday as a final audition, though it sounds like Fitzpatrick -- who is battling an illness -- won't get another chance to make a case for himself. No. 3 quarterback Jake Rudock figures to get most of the playing time Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Jackson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jacobs wows
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.