Rosen is likely to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Saints, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

This might be taken as a hint that Rosen won't get the Week 1 start, but coach Brian Flores insists he still hasn't made a decision between the second-year pro or Ryan Fitzpatrick, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. Flores may want to use Thursday as a final audition, though it sounds like Fitzpatrick -- who is battling an illness -- won't get another chance to make a case for himself. No. 3 quarterback Jake Rudock figures to get most of the playing time Thursday.