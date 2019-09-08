Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Sees mop-up duty in opener
Rosen entered the Dolphins' 59-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday in place of Ryan Fitzpatrick (coach's decision) with 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter and completed one of three passes for five yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
Rosen had absolutely no cure for what ailed the Dolphins on Sunday, with his final numbers telling the story. The 2018 first-round pick of the Cardinals lost a preseason job battle with Fitzpatrick, but given Sunday's developments, he may not be far from getting a crack at the starting job. However, even if he does ultimately end up helming the offense, Rosen's upside figures to be significantly capped by the questionable personnel on both sides of the ball for Miami, as even the team's highly questionable defense could indirectly sabotage him by facilitating large deficits that allow the opposing team to pin its ears back against him.
