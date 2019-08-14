Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Sees plenty of first-team work
Rosen worked with the first team for the entirety of Wednesday's practice joint practice with the Buccaneers, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Coach Brian Flores explained that because Ryan Fitzpatrick had spent all of Tuesday's practice with the first team, he wanted Rosen to get a day's worth of reps against the "exotic looks" of Tampa Bay's defense. In any case, Rosen's extended look with the top unit is notable, given that he has operated behind the veteran Fitzpatrick since the start of training camp. Rosen looked solid during Thursday's preseason win over the Falcons, leading three scoring drives while completing 13 of 20 pass attempts for 191 yards and one interception.
