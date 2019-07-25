Rosen said he got off to a slow start Thursday at the first practice of training camp, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.

Ryan Fitzpatrick took the first snap, continuing a trend from the offseason program. Rosen theoretically makes more sense as the starting quarterback for a rebuilding team, but the Dolphins won't put him on the field Week 1 unless he at least looks decent in the coming weeks. Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Rosen was penalized for a pair of mental mistakes on the first day of practice, but the young quarterback then rebounded with some nice throws later on. Don't expect the Dolphins to decide on their Week 1 starter anytime soon.