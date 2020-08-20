Rosen has been "arguably the most consistent of all of three quarterbacks" in the early days of Dolphins training camp, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Tua Tagovailoa is the future in Miami, while Ryan Fitzpatrick is the likely Week 1 starter. Rosen is left in an odd position, without the benefit of preseason games to potentially drum up trade interest. He reportedly looks better in practice than he did at the same time last year, but his struggles during the 2019 season figure to be the larger factor for any team that's in the market for a backup quarterback.