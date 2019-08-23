Rosen completed five of seven passes for 59 yards and added 23 yards on four carries during Thursday's 22-7 win over Jacksonville.

So much talk this offseason has been about how it's Rosen versus the veteran, Ryan Fitzpatrick, for the starting job. It was Rosen who showed some veteran savvy in his first drive, using a hard count to give his offense some breathing room when pressed against its own goal line. A 99-yard touchdown drive ensued, featuring a nifty 39-yard pass downfield to Isaiah Ford and scrambles of 11 and 14 yards by Rosen. Rosen only received three true drives of work with Ryan Fitzpatrick playing into the second half, but looked every bit like a young potential franchise quarterback. He's been behind Fitzpatrick all offseason and, despite the promise he showed against the Jaguars, it probably wasn't quite enough to change the equation too dramatically.