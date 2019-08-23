Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Shows promise in win
Rosen completed five of seven passes for 59 yards and added 23 yards on four carries during Thursday's 22-7 win over Jacksonville.
So much talk this offseason has been about how it's Rosen versus the veteran, Ryan Fitzpatrick, for the starting job. It was Rosen who showed some veteran savvy in his first drive, using a hard count to give his offense some breathing room when pressed against its own goal line. A 99-yard touchdown drive ensued, featuring a nifty 39-yard pass downfield to Isaiah Ford and scrambles of 11 and 14 yards by Rosen. Rosen only received three true drives of work with Ryan Fitzpatrick playing into the second half, but looked every bit like a young potential franchise quarterback. He's been behind Fitzpatrick all offseason and, despite the promise he showed against the Jaguars, it probably wasn't quite enough to change the equation too dramatically.
More News
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Has so-so showing Friday•
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Sees plenty of first-team work•
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Solid Dolphins debut•
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Listed behind Fitzpatrick•
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Falling behind in QB battle•
-
Dolphins' Josh Rosen: Shaky on first day of camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...