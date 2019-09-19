Play

Rosen will start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

After two consecutive blowouts with Ryan Fitzpatrick starting under center, the Dolphins are opting to make a switch at the quarterback position and turn to Rosen. The second-year signal-caller will work to make the most of Miami's underwhelming receiving corps and questionable offensive line in Dallas on Sunday. With the team expected to take a long look at Rosen in order to evaluate his potential as a franchise leader, it wouldn't be a surprise for him to keep a grip on the starting gig going forward, even if the offense continues to struggle.

