Rosen completed 13 of 20 pass attempts for 191 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception, adding one rush for six yards during Thursday's 34-27 win against Atlanta.

The former No. 10 overall pick did not compose a stat line that pops off the page, but he was effective in leading three scoring drives during his first live action as a member of the Dolphins. It was Ryan Fitzpatrick who got the start, but Rosen had a more impressive outing comparatively, leading Miami on a nine-play, 71-yard touchdown drive to start his night off early in the second quarter, after Fitzpatrick completed just two of five passes for 20 yards with three points created on two drives. Rosen had a brutal interception, hitting Jermaine Grace in the chest on a play in which he may not have even seen the 25-year-old linebacker roaming the center of the field, but he offset that error with two other 60-plus yard scoring drives later in the contest.