Rosen shared starting snaps with Ryan Fitzpatrick during Thursday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Brian Flores said Thursday that Fitzpatrick is still the starter "right now," but it's worth noting that Rosen didn't receive starting reps during last week's practices. Rosen entered both of Miami's contests this season in the fourth quarter, after each game was out of hand and Fitzpatrick had been pulled. The Dolphins could be gearing up to make a switch at quarterback in the event that Fitzpatrick struggles for a third consecutive week.

