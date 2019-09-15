Rosen completed seven of 18 passes for 97 yards and an interception after entering in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 43-0 loss to New England.

Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a trio of interceptions -- including two pick-sixes -- before giving way to Rosen in garbage time. Coach Brian Flores said that Fitzpatrick remains the starter for now, but the team will consider making the change to Rosen. There's a laundry list of issues with Miami's team that goes far beyond the quarterback position, so Rosen would be unlikely to find much success if he were to capture the starting job.