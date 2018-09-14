Dolphins' Josh Sitton: Lands on injured reserve
The Dolphins placed Sitton (shoulder) on injured reserve Friday, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
Sitton was already declared out for the season with a torn rotator cuff, and is set to undergo surgery in the near future to address the issue. Ted Larsen will step in at left guard for the Dolphins.
