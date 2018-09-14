Dolphins' Josh Sitton: Out for season
Sitton (shoulder) was diagnosed with a torn rotator cuff and is out for the rest of the 2018 season, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Sitton sustained the injury during Sunday's game against the Titans and will require surgery to address the issue. Ted Larsen is set to take over the starting role at left guard for the Dolphins.
