Sitton intends to sign a two-year deal with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sitton played in Chicago the last two-years and the team declined his third-year option. Now in Miami, Sitton will likely take over as one of the team's starting guards looking to protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), who will be returning from an ACL injury.

